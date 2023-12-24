Dido Song, “Friends”. Stream Here:

The British singer and songwriter, “Dido” is working on her fifth studio album titled, “Still On My Mind” which is expected to be released on 8 of March, 2019. The LP is produced by “Rollo Armstrong”, “Brian Eno” and “Ryan Louder”. It marks her first album release in last six years.

From the upcoming album, Dido has released a new song titled, “Friends”. It was co-written by Dido with “Ryan Laubscher”.

Friends is a soft anthem, and is very relaxing actually. I am kinda impressed and I think I should get the album. The Dido has delivered great with her vocals, she has uttered cute and soft vocals. Stream the song and let us know that whether it seems good to you?

Listen to the Dido’s new song, “Friends”:

Dido has planned and announced a European and North American tour in support of her upcoming album, “Still On My Mind”. The tour will start on 5th of May, 2019 and will last till 30th of June, 2019. Get the tickets and learn more about tour details here.