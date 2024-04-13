Single Review: David Guetta & Showtek ft. Vassy – ‘Bad’

Thankfully Guetta’s ‘Bad’ is not as bad – nay, not as horrible – as his recent ‘Shot Me Down’ adaptation which took the remix concept showcased by the Audio Bullys in 2005 and removed all the appeal. Sadly, ‘Bad’ is not a particularly original concept, including as it does every dance music trope you could list whilst simultaneously sounding like a Duck Sauce knock off combined with the vocal production of Scooter.

That being said, this helium-sounding tune is pretty catchy and club-friendly and feels like his best work in quite a while with a lyric-less marching chorus.

It’s hardly revolutionary or revelatory but will get you moving.

(6.5/10)

