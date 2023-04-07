Damon Albarn says Blur and Gorillaz are over….

In an interview in todays Guardian, Damon Albarn effectively announced the end of Blur and his successful pop project Gorillaz.

Blur’s gig in Hyde Park this summer – as part of the London Olympics closing ceremony – was described by Albarn as probably their final ever gig together. When pressed on the issue, the singer was characteristically non-committal and vague – but it does feel like this is the end of one of the biggest bands of the past 20 years:

“And I hope that’s the truth (that Hyde Park will be the end of Blur): that that’s how we end it. I don’t know: you can write scripts, and they always end up going… [pause]… well, one thing I’ve learned, and I’m sure you’re exactly the same, is that everything I think I’ve got totally sorted out, and I know exactly what’s going to happen – it never works out that way…”

This may come as a bit of a surprise to fans, who have seen Blur produce a few new tracks, including ‘Under The Westway’ above, and play a triumphant set at this years Brit Awards since reforming a few years ago.

On the Gorillaz, it seems Damon may have fallen out a bit with artist friend and collaborator Jamie Hewlett – after moving away from Hewlett’s visuals and taking last album Plastic Beach on tour with a full band. Albarn said:

“I think we were at cross purposes somewhat on that last record, which is a shame. So until a time comes when that knot has been untied… The music and the videos weren’t working as well together, but I felt we’d made a really good record, and I was into it. So we went and played it.”

As always with Damon though, there’s always plenty of projects on the go to keep fans satisfied. His latest excursion into African music, Rocket Juice And The Moon, was released recently and he’s also just finished working on an album with soul legend and Gorillaz collaborator Bobby Womack. If that wasn’t enough, his opera Dr Dee is set to open in London this summer and he is also working on a new solo album. So plenty to be getting on with then!



