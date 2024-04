Damon Albarn is all set to release his debut solo album Everyday Robots next week on XL Recordings, and has today made it available to stream in full on iTunes Radio.

As well as that, the Blur and Gorillaz frontman has also released a video for the album track ‘Heavy Seas Of Love’ – which is the song that Brian Eno was also involved with.

The video was shot by Albarn on an iPad and is a kind of trippy travelogue – check it out below: