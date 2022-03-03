Daft Punk ‘Tron:Legacy’ remix album

French electro legends Daft Punk have announced details of a remix album for their Tron: Legacy soundtrack.
The remix album is to be called Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D and is set for release on 15 April. As well as the usual digital release, the album will be released on vinyl in a box-set which will also feature the original score.
Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D will feature the remixing talents of the likes of Moby, Paul Oakenfold and Boys Noize. The full tracklisting is:
‘Derezzed’- The Glitch Mob
‘Fall’ – M83 VS Big Black Delta
‘The Grid’ – The Crystal Method
‘Adagio for Tron’ – Teddybears
‘The Son of Flynn’ – Ki:Theory
‘C.L.U.’ – Paul Oakenfold
‘The Son of Flynn’ – Moby
‘End of Line’ – Boys Noize
‘Rinzler’ – Kaskade
‘Encom Part 2’ – Com Truise
‘End of Line’ – Photek
‘Arena’ – The Japanese Popstars
‘Derezzed’ – Avicii
‘Solar Sailer’ – Pretty Lights
‘Tron Legacy (End Titles)’ – Sander Kleinenberg