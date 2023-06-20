Courteeners Album ‘Concrete Love’ – stream new song ‘Summer’

Courteeners have today announced their fourth album will be called Concrete Love and will be released on 18 August.
That’s the album artwork above, obvs, and below you can stream the first track from the album – a breezy slice of sun-soaked pop called ‘Summer’:
‘Summer’ is available as a free download for those who preorder the album from iTunes, which you can do here:
If you buy the deluxe version of the album you also get a free live recording of Courteeners’ Castlefield Bowl gigs in July 2013 (a DVD if you buy a physical copy of the album and a download if you get a digital version).
Here’s the full tracklist of Concrete Love:
01. White Horses
02. How Good It Was
03. Small Bones
04. Has He Told You That He Loves You Yet
05. Black & Blue
06. International
07. Next Time You Call
08. Summer
09. Saboteur
10. Dreamers
11. Beautiful Head
No word on what the first proper single from the album will be, but it is expected to be released online sometime in July.
From the press release:
Written and recorded in part in Montmartre by Courteeners talismanic singer/songwriter Liam Fray last autumn, Concrete Love is the band’s most rounded and satisfying record to date
Let me know what you think of ‘Summer’ in the comments below…