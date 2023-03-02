CLAIRE – Games (EP)

I remember when I first started learning the keyboard I could have done a piano riff like this, someone stabbing at five notes on the keyboard over and over again. Here on ‘Games’, joined by three remixes on the extended-play, CLAIRE is more listenable than the irritating, repetitive off-the-shelf backing; her voice is a pleasure to listen to. {rating}



It’s just a shame that the actual material is a little generic and as welcome by school kids as double games on a cold winter day. The chorus, especially when her vocals are matched with the secondary vocals, holds it together and the more complex music that appears two minutes in makes it a more accomplished record, and by the end you’ll enjoy it more. It just lacks that special ingredient like a board game with all the pieces but nobody to play it with.

