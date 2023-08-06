Cher Album Of ABBA Covers – Read Music News Here!

Cher recently dropped a number of songs and revealed that she is releasing an album of ABBA covers. In an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford, the pop legend said that “After I did ‘Fernando,’ I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did!”. Of course, the hitmaker developed a combination of vintage Swedish bops and pop in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”. It strikes the box office big time by $40 million in only four days, it makes sense that she is a big fish! Also listen to Music: “Ooga Boo” by Cher.

How is possible to look like her at 72 unbelievable. I see no difference between the 90’s Cher version and the actual Cher. This is amazing. Can’t wait for Cher’s 26th album hope she does Dancing Queen as a cover. It’s unbelievable how she has achieved to stay relevant for so many decades and she still has a lot of talent to share with us. Listen to ‘Fernando” by Cher – ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Soundtrack.

ABBA songs with Cher’s voice??!! It’s going be the most magical thing we ever hear.