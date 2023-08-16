Music: “Ooga Boo” by Cher

Cher has recently given us new music. This new piece of music is titled “Ooga Boo” and it’s going to serve as a soundtrack for the upcoming TV series for kids. The TV series is titled “Home: Adventures with Tip And Oh”.
This latest song from the pop icon is nothing less than a lifting ballad that empowers you. It’s about being yourself and finding your inner power. Although it’s a song for kids, it has heavy electronic production and catchy chorus. I’m sure kids will love it, especially if they like the TV series. That will contribute a great deal to make this song a hit – or otherwise.
It’s the kind of song we wanted Cher to do for her comeback. It’s powerful and has a wonderful production. Exactly what we expect from Cher.
Cher has been active this year. She has been talking a lot on Twitter about the recent political developments. Not only that, she has done some musical work to help the world. It was a documentary that utilized her music earlier. Anyway, this a proof that Cher is active even at the age of 71 years. She is fully committed to making this world a better place and she’s helping with her music. Now she has decided to bring joy to kids’ face with her powerful pop music. You can listen to this song below.