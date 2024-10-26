Check Out Lyrics of Kelly Clarkson’s Whole Album “Meaning of Life”

The classic soul diva, Kelly Clarkson’s music career undoubtedly blossomed with her latest album “Meaning of Life”. The main song of the album “Love So Soft” has already peaked at Number 59 on the Hot 100 and also secured Number 23 on US pop radios. This for sure is a surprise for even Clarkson as well.

Being the eighth studio album, “Meaning of Life” has a total of 10 tracks that are co-written by the singer herself. It seems like Kelly has used her personal experiences to turn into melody and give love to her fans. Kelly surely knows how to bag appreciation as she did back in 2002 on American Idol.

One of the most interesting parts of this album is the “Go High” song which is inspired by the motivational speech of Michelle Obama. Though one of her songs “Medicine” was inspired by Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”, however, Clarkson’s rich, throaty vocal tics are more influential than miss Carey.

