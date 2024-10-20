Check Out Full Lyrics Of Magic’s “Darts In The Dark”

Magic fans have gone crazy over the new song Darts In The Dark. We thought to provide you guys with the lyrics of full-song.

[Verse 1]

I don’t know the way back to the place where our love lies

Blindfolded, it feels, and we’re trying to see out to the sunlight

[Pre-Chorus]

I used to love with my eyes close

But now it seems that we just keep

[Chorus]

So we just keep dancing around every day

And we just keep playing the same guessing games

And we both we’ll never go back to the start

If we just keep throwing darts in the dark

[Post-Chorus]

Darts in the dark

I don’t know the way back to your heart

I don’t know the way back to the dark

[Verse 2]

I remember you would just keep dancing, too

Find your love

‘Cause lately, darling, darkness is the moon between us

[Pre-Chorus]

I used to love with my eyes close

But now it seems that we just keep

[Chorus]

So we just keep dancing around every day

And we just keep playing the same guessing games

And we both we’ll never go back to the start

If we just keep throwing darts in the dark

[Post-Chorus]

Darts in the dark

I don’t know the way back to your heart

I don’t know the way back to the dark

[Bridge]

Throwing darts in the dark, somebody’s gonna get hurt

Throwing darts in the dark, only gonna make things worse

I might never fight the center of your heart

If I keep throwing darts in the dark, throwing darts in the dark

[Outro]

[?]

Darts in the dark

I might never fight the center of your heart

If we don’t stop, if we don’t stop shooting darts in the dark

I will never fight the center of your heart

I will never fight the center of your heart