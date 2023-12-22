cee lo green single review
22 DEC

Cee Lo Green – ‘It’s OK’ Single Review

Fresh from the success of his album The Lady Killer and it’s controversial lead single ‘Fuck You/Forget You’, Cee Lo Green is now out to consolidate his position as the alternative soul crooner of choice with ‘It’s OK’.

Similar in tone to his previous single, ‘It’s OK’ is a funky and soulful pop song designed to lift the spirits and get toes tapping. It’s not as immediately catchy and memorable as ‘Forget You’, but there’s enough here to suggest Cee Lo has the right mixture of charm and unique talent to become a real star in the next few years – and may finally be able to overshadow a certain Gnarls Barkley song.

If that’s his intention, then this weeks Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Urban/Alternatice Performance and Best Music Video will do no harm at all!

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *