Cee Lo Green – ‘It’s OK’ Single Review

Fresh from the success of his album The Lady Killer and it’s controversial lead single ‘Fuck You/Forget You’, Cee Lo Green is now out to consolidate his position as the alternative soul crooner of choice with ‘It’s OK’.

Similar in tone to his previous single, ‘It’s OK’ is a funky and soulful pop song designed to lift the spirits and get toes tapping. It’s not as immediately catchy and memorable as ‘Forget You’, but there’s enough here to suggest Cee Lo has the right mixture of charm and unique talent to become a real star in the next few years – and may finally be able to overshadow a certain Gnarls Barkley song.

If that’s his intention, then this weeks Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Urban/Alternatice Performance and Best Music Video will do no harm at all!