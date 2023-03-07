Album stream: Game of Thrones mixtape ‘Catch The Throne’ featuring Big Boi, Wale and Common

That Game Of Thrones inspired hip-hop mixtape everyone has been hyping up all week is now available to stream online.
It features OutKast’s Big Boi as well as other (moderately) big hip-hop names like Wale and Common and has the admittedly cool name of ‘Catch The Throne’.
You can stream it all in full below:
Although it’s obviously a pretty shameless marketing gimmick, ‘Catch The Throne’ is quite a cool idea. Any serious Game Of Thrones fan who also likes a bit of hip-hop can’t fail to get at least slightly excited with the prospect of a Big Boi song called ‘Mother Of Dragons’, or Wale spitting over a track called ‘King Slayer’!
Here’s the full tracklist:
01. Big Boi – “Mother of Dragons”
02. Magazeen – “Iron Throne”
03. Bodega Bamz – “Win or Die”
04. Kilo Kish – “Magical Reality”
05. Daddy Yankee – “Born to Rule”
06. Dominik Omega – “Arya’s Prayer”
07. Snow – “Fire”
08. Dee Goodz – “The Parallel”
09. Common – “Interlude/The Ladder”
10. Wale – “King Slayer”