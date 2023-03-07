Album stream: Game of Thrones mixtape ‘Catch The Throne’ featuring Big Boi, Wale and Common

That Game Of Thrones inspired hip-hop mixtape everyone has been hyping up all week is now available to stream online.

It features OutKast’s Big Boi as well as other (moderately) big hip-hop names like Wale and Common and has the admittedly cool name of ‘Catch The Throne’.

You can stream it all in full below:

Although it’s obviously a pretty shameless marketing gimmick, ‘Catch The Throne’ is quite a cool idea. Any serious Game Of Thrones fan who also likes a bit of hip-hop can’t fail to get at least slightly excited with the prospect of a Big Boi song called ‘Mother Of Dragons’, or Wale spitting over a track called ‘King Slayer’!

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. Big Boi – “Mother of Dragons”

02. Magazeen – “Iron Throne”

03. Bodega Bamz – “Win or Die”

04. Kilo Kish – “Magical Reality”

05. Daddy Yankee – “Born to Rule”

06. Dominik Omega – “Arya’s Prayer”

07. Snow – “Fire”

08. Dee Goodz – “The Parallel”

09. Common – “Interlude/The Ladder”

10. Wale – “King Slayer”