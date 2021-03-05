Cardi B x Bruno Mars Unveil Music Video For, “Please Me”. Watch Here:

The American rapper, “Cardi B” has joined forces with the American singer and songwriter, “Bruno Mars”. They have shared a new music video for their recently released song titled, “Please Me”.

The track, “Please Me” was co-written by Bruno Mars and Cardi B with, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Charles McCullough II and James Fauntleroy. It will be a part of Cardi’s upcoming second studio album which is supposed to be released later this year.

Back to the new music video, it was directed by Florent Dechard with Bruno Mars. It was filmed in Los Angeles. It features After the party scenes where Cardi B exposes her sexy moves.

Watch the music video to Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ collaboration, “Please Me”:

The song has produced great results for the duo, It sits at No.5 on the Billboard US Hot 100. It has already secured 29 million streams on Spotify and counting. Is the music video going to get something more for them on the charts?