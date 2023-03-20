Peace UK tour
Buy tickets for Peace’s May and June UK tour here

As reported earlier this week, Birmingham band Peace are set to embark on a 13-date headline tour of the UK this May/June – which follows recent recording sessions for their second album.

Tickets for all of the tour dates go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 21 March) at 9am, here’s the link to buy: Peace UK tour tickets from Ticketmaster

Here’s the full list of tour dates:

MAY
27 Keele University Ballroom
28 Warrington, Parr Hall
29 Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre
31 Dundee, Fat Sams

JUNE
01 Inverness, Ironworks
02 Middlesborough, Empire
04 Wrexham, Central Station
05 Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
09 Leamington Spa, The Assembly
10 Bath, Komedia,
11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
12 Swansea, Sin City
13 Worthing, Pavillion

It’s likely that Peace will debut some new material during this tour. Speaking of their new album, frontman Harrison Koisser told NME this week that their sound is becoming more ‘refined’:

I don’t know if it’s a thing with age or becoming obsessed with writing songs, but I used to write something and be like, ‘Well, that’s come out of my brain so that’s great, that’ll do’. Now it’s like, ‘Wait – no. Let’s refine it’.

Peace released their debut album In Love last year – read my review of it here.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

