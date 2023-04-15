Bon Jovi Performs at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi has reunited to perform at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. The ceremony took place yesterday on 14th April at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The other artists that were inducted in the Hall of Fame were The Moodys, Nina Simone, Dire Straits, The Cars, and Sister Rosetta.

Bon Jovi and The Moodys have been eligible for the induction for quite some time now. However, it only happened once The Moodys’ fans did an aggressive campaign. On Saturday, it was a four and a half hour long ceremony that recognized the lifelong works of the bands in Rock and Roll genre and inducted them into Hall of Fame. Although it rained during the ceremony, not even a single fan left the arena. The only thing that was missing at the ceremony was Jann Wenner, the co-founder of the Rock Hall. He didn’t address the gathering unlike the previous ceremonies where he opened the ceremonies with his speech.

The ceremony was filmed by HBO, who has already announced to premiere it on TV during the first week of May. The ceremoney started with The Killers giving tribute to the late Tom Petty. Then Bon Jovi followed up with an hour-long presentation. Howard Stern presided over the presentation for the ceremony.

Watch Bon Jovi Inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame