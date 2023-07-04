Watch Blur performing tracks ‘Under The Westway’ and ‘The Puritan’

In case you missed yesterdays live Twitter broadcast, the videos of Blur performing their two new songs ‘Under The Westway’ and ‘The Puritan’ have been posted online – and you can watch them both below:

‘Under The Westway’, in particular, sounds awesome now the bare bones on the live demo that surfaced a few weeks ago have been fleshed out.

Both tracks are now available as digital downloads, and are a precursor to the bands huge Olympic gig in Hyde Park this summer – which may or may not be their final ever performance together (depends on which band member is being interviewed on any given day!)



