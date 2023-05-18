Billboard Music Awards 2015 – List of Winners

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards are happening in Las Vegas. And even though these awards are based entirely on chart performance, still there is plenty of charm especially with all the blistering performances scheduled for the awards show.

These awards are different from other award functions as there isn’t any secret winner. Everyone knows who is going to get the award and there are no secret envelops. Unlike Oscars and other awards but still winners get their share of fame and an opportunity to boost their Twitter and Instagram by showing of their pictures with the winning award.

This year, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith are leading the awards with 13 nominations for each of them. Swift probably has had a better time at awards as her new music video was released just before the awards were aired on ABC. She has already won an award and chances are that she will win many more.

Many other popular artists and musicians have also been nominated for these awards. The list includes Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Iggy Azalea, Drake and One direction among many others. So far, One Direction has grabbed award for Top Group while Taylor Swift has grabbed award for Top Billboard 200 Album. “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea ft. Charlie XCX is winner in Top Rap Song category while Sam Smith is the Top Male Artist. “All Of Me” by John Legend is the Top Radio Song while Top Touring Artist is One Direction. “All About Base” by Meghan Trainor has Top Hot 100 Song. Check the full list below.

Top Duo/Group

One Direction

Top Billboard 200 Album

Taylor Swift, 1989

Top Rap Song

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Top Male Artist

Sam Smith

Top Radio Song

John Legend, “All Of Me”

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Touring Artist

One Direction

Top Hot 100 Song

Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”

Billboard Chart Achievement

Taylor Swift

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Top Artist

Taylor Swift