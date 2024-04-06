Big Performances on “The Voice UK” Season 4 Finale by Rita Ora, The Script and Paloma Faith

“The Voice UK” airs on BBC One. It is easily one of the most popular music shows on TV and has a huge following across the Europe. The grand finale this year was a special event that featured some of the biggest stars from music industry performing on TV. The performers were Rita Ora, The Script and Paloma. All the stars performed their latest singles and charmed the audience with their high-energy performances.

This year “The Voice UK” is won by Scottish Stevie McCrorie who was crowned on the grand finale. However, McCrorie was overshadowed on the finale by Rita Ora, The Script and Paloma who were probably at their best during this star-studded night of April 4.

The Script, who have a close connection with the show due to lead man Danny O’Donoghue being one of the coaches on first two seasons of the show, performed their latest single titled “Man On A Wire”. The track is featured in their latest album “No Sound Without Silence”. Paloma burst the stage with energy with her single “Beauty Remains” while Rita Ora performed “New York Raining” collaborating with Charlie Hamilton.

Every performance on the show was appreciated by crowd and will definitely live in the memories for years to come. Rita Ora’s “New York Raining” was probably the only track that seems like an awkward choice to perform in a show based in London and focusing on UK talent.

Watch All Three Performances on “The Voice UK” Finale