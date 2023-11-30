Big Announcement: G-Eazy and Halsey Collaborating for New Single “Him & I”

It doesn’t get more exciting than this. The hit real-life couple G-Eazy and Halsey have teamed up for a new single titled “Him & I”. This collab will come out on this Friday to mark the beginning of December. G-Eazy will follow it up with the release of his LP on December 15. This LP is titled “The Beautiful & Damned” and it’s going to be rapper’s third LP.

It sounds like we are going to have a fantastic December this year. G-Eazy will surely make it big with his LP as all the signs point in that direction. He, along with Halsey, is on a winning streak with his single sitting just outside the Top 10. On the other hand, Halsey is sitting at no. 14 with her latest single “Bad At Love”. With both collaborating now, it seems like a perfect time for a chart-topping banger. Do you think “Him & I” will meet our expectations?

Talking about this collaboration, G-Eazy was quick to point out that he wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. He talked about how talented she is and what she has already accomplished at this young age. G-Eazy also pointed out that it’s a Bonnie and Clyde song and that Halsey has totally killed it. I’m sure G-Eazy is right and if that’s the case, we have a major hit coming out. Fingers crossed.