Single review: Beckwith – ‘Anandia’

‘Anandia’ is a chilled out, electronic number with a strong focus on kicking back and enjoying its ethereal sounds that develop as the piece continues, with a shift to classic Daft Punk half way through.

Though it doesn’t ever really develop into something massively hook-filled, it’s a pleasant journey of intriguing licks, hooks and sounds that work well together.

It’s perhaps not as chill-out as it would like to think it is, but it’s a sweet variation on the dubstep model.

(6/10)

Buy: Anandia EP

Beckwith’s ‘Anandia EP’ also includes ‘Life’ (feat Javi) and ‘Clarion’. Stream the full EP below: