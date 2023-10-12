Bad Bunny Song, “MIA” Featuring Drake. Stream:

The Reggaeton Singer, “Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio” who is known professionaly by the name, “Bad Bunny” has premiered a new song, “MIA”. The song featurs the Canadian Rapper, “Drake” and it is produced by DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz.”MIA” is now available on digital platforms and was released today on October 11th.

What has taken them this long to share the song? Do you remember? They shared a photo of themselves recording the audio in the studio earlier this year.

Although they have taken months to premiere the song but i am not concern about that. Hell Yeah! It just made me go WOW! The song comes with a suprise too and that is the Canadian Rapper Drake Sings in spanish.

The Song is also accompanied with the official music video as well. The video will take you to a picnic party. The Video Starts when Drake starts singing (in Spanish) in his majestic way and it shows the pair having a party together having their buddies on their side. I like Bad Bunny’s moves throughout the video. The visuals are simply very captivating.

Watch The Video To Bad Bunny’s New Song, “MIA”:

Well, I love everything about this song. The beat, the Video. This song is on repeat!