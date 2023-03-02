02 MAR

Avicii – ‘Addicted To You’ (David Guetta Remix)

The fourth single from Avicii’s debut album is possibly the most different so far due to the fact it lands on the digital shelves in the form of a David Guetta remix, and it’s a remix that whips out all the clichéd hallmarks of a Guetta production whilst Avicii lifts the sound of Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Shot Me Down’, though it’s frankly better than the hash-up David Guetta recently did of the actual record. {rating}

The style of ‘Addicted To You’ is similar to ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘Hey Brother’ etc, a refreshingly well done number that balances indie with dance with a country-tinged singer having something to say. It’s just a shame that this version drowns in Guetta’s overdone and overly familiar stylings and sounds like something I’d expect from a bedroom DJ who downloaded the software earlier in the day. It’s a great track shackled by a pointless remix. I’ll wait until they release the original version as a single.

Post Author: Philip Lickley

