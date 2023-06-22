Single review: Armin van Buuren – ‘Ping Pong’

It’s been quite a while since Enrique Iglesias gave us his ping pong song, and in those intervening years when the love for the sport has failed to be diminished by Boris Johnson’s embracing of ‘whiff-whaff’, we’ve finally got a new ode to table tennis.

Sadly, whereas Iglesias’ ode to love over the beat resembling a game, this new one takes the title a little too literally and delivers a song that sounds like a match being played on the radio with no commentary followed by accidentally switching over to a different EDM station.

If you’re having a rave with sportsmen by all means put this on, otherwise no.

(3/10)