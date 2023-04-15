15 APR

Arctic Monkeys Single – Dont Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair…

arctic monkeys new single The anticipation for Arctic Monkeys new album Suck It And See is steadily growing – and with singles like this being dripped out of the Monkeys camp it would seem the Sheffield bands fourth album could well live up to all the hype.

Built on a solid guitar riff that has Josh Homme’s fingerprints all over it, ‘Don’t Sit Down…’ is a snapshot of everything that makes the Arctic Monkeys one of the most exciting and interesting rock bands around – slightly madcap lyrics (“Go into business grizzly bear”!??) that don’t sound silly and a routine rock formula that they somehow manage to make sound completely new and unique.

On top of that, Alex Turner is sounding as good as ever – and even appears confident enough to sound like Kula Shaker’s Crispin Mills! Check out the psychedelic video and let us know what you think about the song below:


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *