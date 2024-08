If this is the calibre of songs that didn’t make the cut for AM, then Arctic Monkeys’ new album should be a bit awesome.

‘Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You’ is the B-side for their equally saucily-titled new single ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, and it’s a slinky, low slung beast of a track that leans heavily on the Monkeys’ QOTSA fascination. Check it out below:

AM is out on 9 September, and can be preordered here: AM