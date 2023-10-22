Arcade Fire reveal ‘Afterlife’ lyric video – Watch

Yesterday felt like playing a game of cat-and-mouse with Arcade Fire. No sooner had a new radio rip of new Reflektor track ‘Afterlife’ popped up on Soundcloud (after its premiere on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show) it was getting taken down again.

After embedding three new versions that quickly got taken down, I gave up and waited for the inevitable ‘official’ stream of the song.

And here it is, in the shape of a classy feeling lyric video. Enjoy:

Arcade Fire’s fourth album Reflektor is out on 28 October – so look out for a leak sometime soon 😉