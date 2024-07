If you enjoyed ‘Best Day of My Life’ then ‘Believer’, the next single from ‘American Authors’, continue in a similar positive, sing-a-long vibe.

It shares a very similar sound and structure so, if I’m being honest, you’d be better sticking with the earlier song, but for those of you who want more of the upbeat, life-affirming music from the band then you won’t go wrong taking a punt on this.

There’s a bit more guts in this as well with the rougher sounding break-down.

(7/10)