Single review: American Authors – ‘Best Day of my Life’

Even though it starts with a riff that sounds like a nursery rhyme crossed with a television jingle it’s a pretty distinctive start for this uplifting, perky indie-pop number that has so many catchy elements thrown into it I’m surprised it hasn’t been given a health warning. With hints of Train weaved into its verses it immediately strikes you as a very commercial, radio-friendly number that balances its country-tinged banjo sound with a more indie-pop vibe.

It’s difficult to dislike a song singing about it being the best day of your life and this proves it. I imagine it may get a little bit too chirpy with multiple listens, but it brightens up a dull day.

(7.5/10)

