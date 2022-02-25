ALMA Contributes In The Moominvalley Soundtrack with, “Starlight”. Stream Here:

The Moominvalley soundtrack is just getting better and better. After the Danish singer and songwriter MØ, the Finnish singer and songwriter, “ALMA” has also contributed for the soundtrack with a new song titled, “Starlight”.

Well, don’t mind me if I say that I am gonna love the soundtrack even more than the show. Although, we don’t have the show yet, but one thing is for sure that the soundtrack is so lovely.

Starlight is yet another blessing for the Moominvalley. There are no doubts about the Finnish singer’s heart taking vocals, production is perfect. Enjoy!

Listen to the ALMA’s new song, “Starlight”:

The TV show Moominvalley will be released in spring this year. It will be starring, “Taron Egerton”, “Alison Steadman”, “Jennifer Saunders”, “Matt Lucas”, “Rosamund Pike”and “Kate Winslet”.