Portugal has many wonders, and the Algarve is naturally one of them. In addition to the beauty of the places that stand in the Algarve, it is possible to carry out many activities. Presentation of some ideas of activities in the middle of nature, through the Algarve.

Activities in Carvoeiro

The fishing village of Carvoeiro has no shortage of reasons to get lost. In addition, it is possible to take part in many activities. Like water sports or bike rides. Both on the coastal paths and in the scrubland. By pushing a little further, it will even be possible to explore the caves dug by the sea.

Boat Trip in the Algarve

Taking the direction of Moncarapacho, you must think about taking a short boat trip along the coast of the Olhao region.

Discover the Ria Formosa Natural Park

Here, the Ria Formosa Natural Park is very surprising. It is possible to discover islands, beaches, and other swamps. Many migratory birds also meet there. Without forgetting the colonies of pink flamingos.

A Memorable Hike in the Algarve

Direction Cap Saint Vincent, the most southwestern point of Europe. Here, the relief is steep, and the region still has its wild charm. The views of the coast are impressive, and Cape Saint-Vincent is also a place of pilgrimage.

Wonderful Tavira

Tavira is an absolute must-visit in the region, located about 30 kilometers from Faro. This city, crossed by the Rio Gilao river, wants to preserve tourism development. A walk in Tavira will therefore allow you to find the authenticity of the place thanks to the cobbled streets. And its many bridges. You should not miss the historic center and the municipal museum.

Across the Algarve, Great Ideas for Outdoor Activities