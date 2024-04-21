Album stream: Pixies – ‘Indie Cindy’

Legendary alt/grunge rock band Pixies released their first new album in over 20 years for Record Store Day this weekend. Well, I say ‘new album’ but Indie Cindy is actually a collection of the bands last few EPs.

It’s still a big deal though, not just because it’s the Pixies but also because it’s very good collection of EPs.

If you missed out on copping Indie Cindy at a record store, which I’m sure a lot of people did, then you can stream it in full below.

Enjoy:

Those that did manage to buy Indie Cindy on Record Store Day were also treated to a surprise brand new Pixies track included in the purchase. That track is called ‘Women Of War’ and is also now available to stream. Check it out: