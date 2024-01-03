Del Iller Than Most album
03 JAN

Album stream: Del The Funky Homosapien – ‘Iller Than Most’

2014 is now officially underway, and rapper Del The Funky Homosapien is first out of the blocks – releasing brand new album Iller Than Most as a free stream.

Del (real name Teren Jones) returned with a bang last year with a new Deltron 3030 album, and is obviously keen to keep moving into 2014. Iller Than Most is an entirely self-produced album. Here’s how Del describes it:

This is a new FREE LP that is futuristic and fun- but still on some Hiphop shit. Lyrically ill but fun to listen to, nothing super heavy. I did the production on it as well. Hope yall enjoy it, peace.

Stream Iller Than Most in full below:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

