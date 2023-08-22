Album stream: Arcade Fire – ‘Reflektor’

Unsurprisingly, seeing as the album leaked earlier today, Arcade Fire’s Reflektor is now available to stream online in full.

The Canadian band have just made the album available to stream via their official YouTube channel in the form of a full-length lyric video that weirdly features Brazilian dancers – apparently the footage is from a 1959 film called ‘Black Orpheus’ (which is a bit of a theme of Reflektor with the album artwork and track ‘It’s Never Over (Oh Orpheus)’.

Reflektor is released next week (28 October), and you can stream it in its entirety below: