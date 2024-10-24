Arcade Fire’s ‘Reflektor’ album has leaked online

Arcade Fire have built up their fourth album Reflektor into one of the most highly-anticipated albums of 2013, through a variety of inventive promotional activities – including guerilla-style graffiti, TV specials, numerous previews and trailers and more old-fashioned single streams.

Despite them whipping the media and their fans into a froth of expectancy, early reviews of Reflektor have not been too promising – with worrying terms like ‘bloated’ being thrown about a bit too freely. So far it’s got a pretty decent score of 76 on Metacritic though, which would suggest it’s not quite as bad as some have been making out.

Now there’s no need to rely on reviews as Reflektor has leaked online ahead of its release next week, so you can judge it for yourself. Obviously I can’t direct you to where you might be able to obtain it, as that would be illegal, but I’m sure you’re enterprising enough to find it for yourself.

If not, don’t worry – Arcade Fire will almost certainly be rushing out an official stream pretty soon to try and lessen the impact of the leak, so keep your eyes peeled for the next day or so!

In the meantime, here’s the very excellent lead single from the album: