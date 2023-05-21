Album Review + Stream: “X2” by Nick Jonas

It has been in the news for months now. Everyone knew that Nick Jonas will be eventually re-packing his solo album any time this year. The time has come. He dropped his re-packed self-titled album on November 20 and it’s titled “Nick Jonas X2”. It seems as if the pop singer has decided to cash on the Black Friday frenzy by dropping his album just a week ahead.

The album wasn’t released with much hype. In fact, some of his fans knew about the album once it became available on Spotify and iTunes. Nick has added 10 tracks to the re-packed version, including hit single “Area Code” and “Levels”. The album also includes remix of “Jealous” featuring Tinashe and remix of “Chains” featuring Jhene Aiko. The album is definitely worth buying with enough new material to give some value to the fans.

“X2” by Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has also announced that he will follow up this re-packed album with his next solo sophomore. It looks obvious that Nick is working on something and he will make it available for his fans early next year. There is still time but meanwhile you can listen to “Nick Jonas X2” which seems to have an impressive tracklist. Check the tracklist below and stream the album after the tracklist.

1. Chains

2. Jealous

3. Teacher

4. Warning

5. Wilderness

6. Numb feat. Angel Haze

7. Take Over

8. Push

9. I Want You

10. Avalanche feat. Demi Lovato

11. Nothing Would Be Better

12. Chains (Just A Gent remix)*

13. Santa Barbara*

14. Closer feat. Mike Posner*

15. Levels*

16. Area Code*

17. Chains (remix feat. Jhene Aiko)*

18. Jealous (remix feat. Tinashe)*

19. Good Thing feat. Sage The Gemini*

20. Teacher (Young Bombs remix — radio edit)*

21. Levels (Alex Ghenea radio edit)*