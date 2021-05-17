Adam Lambert takes a Sultry 70’s Vibe in his LP opener “New Eyes” + Official Music Video

The Queen star announced his 4th album in Nov last year and was very looking forward for his LP opener “New Eyes”. In an interview to Schon! He said that he’d been inspired by the glam of the classic rock throughout late 70’s and 80’s and that is what he wanted to inspire his new single which was written along with Paris Carney and Jamie Sierota. The Music Video came on 15th, directed by Miles & AJ and is looking good. The video revives some serious fashion trends of 70’s, with some groovy velvet and leather skin tight pants and some leopard coat prints on necks and sleeves.

The song itself has a good message and after a somewhat dark start, it gets the mood. The video is somewhat mysterious as it ends with the caption ‘To Be Continued’, so that gets me really for what is coming next. Adam is yet to perform this song for the first time over his performance in American Idol’s Finale, but I’m waiting for him to start his next promotional tour. Give this new track a listen below.

Listen To “New Eyes” By Adam Lambert + Watch Official MV