A Place To Bury Strangers Album ‘Worship’

My favourite New York based Wall of Sounders A Place To Bury Strangers have announced they will be releasing their third studio album Worship in June.

The album, out on the Dead Oceans label, will be out on 11 June and will be preceded by a six-date UK tour (full dates are below). The bands bassist, Dion Lunadon said of Worship:

“This album was written, recorded, mixed and mastered by A Place To Bury Strangers. It is our vision of what our music should sound like in 2012, not someone else’s interpretation. Every sound on the album is made by us and our tools; tools created by us, used on no other recordings, and purposefully built for this project. This is real. Some of it is the band being in complete control — bending, shaping and building the songs and the sounds. Other parts are the band relinquishing control and letting the songs and sounds take over and produce themselves. We are not trying to reinvent ourselves, but simply push ourselves further in all aspects of our music.”

Sounds good to me! To ‘celebrate’ the announcement of the album APTBS have also released the below track ‘You Are The One’ – which I’ve only listened to twice but it sounds awesome:





A Place To Bury Strangers UK tour dates

May 8 – London, Cargo

May 9 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

May 10 – Manchester, Sound Control

May 11 – Glasgow, King Tuts

May 12 – Newcastle, Cluny

May 13 – Leeds, Cockpit