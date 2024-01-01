2 Chainz Shares a Music Video For, “Girl’s Best Friend” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

The American rapper, “2 Chainz” and the American singer and songwriter, “Ty Dolla $ign” has collaborated for a new music video, “Girl’s Best Friend”. This is not obviously not the first time that the pair has worked together. Their last collaboration song was 2017’s, “It’s a Vibe”.

2 Chainz has announced that he will release his fifth studio album, ”

Rap or Go to the League” next year. But then he decided to bless the fans by releasing a new EP before the release of the album. The EP comprises of two songs and the song, “Girl’s Best Friend” is included in the two-tracks EP.

Back to the music video, It was directed by, “Sebastian Sdaigui” premiered on 21st of December. The video takes us to the 2 chainz’ trap salon.

The video features both the artists in a hall, or wait, I should say the Salon, yes, the salon full of ladies getting their beauty treatments while 2 chainz raps in style.

Watch the music video for 2 chainz and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaboration, “Girl’s Best Friend”: