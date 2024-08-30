Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj are three exciting artists to watch especially with their singles coming out this year. All three have combined for “Bang Bang”, which is really a ‘bang bang’ song with its position in charts all over the world. Despite some criticism from some critics, the song has found a place among top songs of 2014.

“Bang Bang” received its share of social media marketing with all three stars promoting it heavily just a few weeks before the official release. Nevertheless, the hype created wasn’t for nothing – the song really proved that it can stay in charts for long.

This heavy summer anthem gets the gospel-inspired treatment with contributions from Nicki Minaj and Nickelodeon sensation Ariana Grande. The banging drums and energetic hand claps combine perfectly with a rather funky bass.

“Bang Bang” is a great song to listen. Jessie J begins with the first verse with a refreshing confidence that certainly reminds of a possibility of limelight for her. Ariana Grande joins in on the second verse and proves once again that she is a talent to watch. Nicki adds some rapid-fire rap and then there is all that ‘bang bang’ drumming. With bold and loud vocals and a powerful chorus, the song has definitely a chance of sitting high on U.S. charts.

Watch “BANG BANG” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj