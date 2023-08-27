Watch: Wolf Alice – ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’ video

Current music press darlings Wolf Alice have released a video for their awesome buzz single ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’.

The single features on their excellent ‘Creature Songs’ EP, which is out now, and the video follows singer Ellie Roswell go through a journey of discovery to find her rightful place in the world – standing side-by-side with her bandmates in a storm of reverb-drenched grunge, and some wigs… Empowering stuff!

Check the video out:

If you’ve not heard ‘Creature Songs’ yet then you can stream it in full below: