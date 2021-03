The American singer and songwriter, “Stephen Puth” has shared a new song titled, “Half Gone”. It was accompanied with a music video as well which recieved it’s first play on Billboard.

Half Gone is the American singer’s first music after his last December’s debut song, “Sexual Vibe”. It was co-written by Stephen Puth with, “Andrew Haas”, “Franzino” and “James Newman”.

Despite the fact that the Stephen is new to music and has yet released only two songs but I think he is doing fine. This new song, “Half Gone” is absolutely a good song. The production is sweet and Stephen has uttered soulful vocals.

The music video sees Stephen with his girlfriend. They have a little fight in the start but things get fine as the clip unfolds. Enjoy!

Watch the music video to Stephen Puth’s new song, “Half Gone”: