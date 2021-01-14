Watch Taylor Swift’s “End Game” Music Video – Is it her best yet?

Taylor Swift premiered the official music video for “End Game” on Friday. It’s a new single from “Reputation” album and everyone expected Taylor to make a high-budget MV video for it. But did you expect this video to become her best MV of all times?She went to Tokyo, London, and Miami to shoot this high-budget music video. The final product is definitely an international affair which will stir the internet. The video came out on VEVO. Taylor’s favorite director Joseph Kahn took the directional responsibility for this MV while Ed Sheeran made a special appearance in Tokyo. In London, it was up to Taylor’s crew to fill up the scenes and they did a great job.

In the music video, you will see Taylor on an international tour. She moves around the globe and rests in luxurious hotel rooms. In Miami, she hires a spectacular yacht. She goes to an arcade in London while she spends time with Ed Sheeran in Tokyo. Unfortunately, there is not much plot-wise so it’s mostly about visual – which are exceptionally well-done. It’s a definite hit but I’m not sure if it will beat 28-year old singer’s “Bad Blood” MV. What do you think?

Watch Taylor Swift’s “End Game” – Official Music Video