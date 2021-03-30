Watch Shawn Mendes Performing “In My Blood” on James Corden

Shawn Mendes has performed “In My Blood” on James Cordon. It’s the first time that Shawn Mendes has performed his new single “In My Blood” on TV and it has come out really good. Everyone who watched it last night on TV is totally in love with what Shawn did. Along with the new song “In My Blood”, Shawn Mendes also performed “Lost In Japan”, which serves as a countdown single for his new album.

The performance was really good as Shawn Mendes showed why he is among the best. He confidence was sky-high. His vocals were blissful and it’s a kind of performance we expected from Shawn when he took nearly a week to give us this performance.

When Shawn came out to perform, it wasn’t great straightaway. The first verse seemed like a bit of shaky with Shawn not feeling at his best probably. However, from the second verse, Shawn took total control of it and delivered a performance that we all wanted to see. It was so good that 99% of you would ignore the shaky start he took. He totally slayed the song. In addition to this song, he also performed a little bit of Flinch as well. So overall, it turned out to be a great performance. You can watch this performance below.

Watch Shawn Mendes performing “In My Blood” on TV for the first time