Watch Sam Smith Performing “One Last Song” on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon”

Under dramatic lighting and a background full of fans, Sam Smith accompanied by a full band rose to his best while performing his latest single “One Last Song” on The Late Late Show with James Cordon. It was a moment of perfection – a monent the 25-year-old will remember for the sheer emotion of it and it would stay with his fans for Sam’s brilliant vocals and intimate staging. It’s one of the best performances you’d see on TV.

If you don’t know already, “One Last Song” is the current single from Sam’s “The Thrill Of It All” album.

The song is an emotional ballad that’s filled with honesty and just pure emotion. The stage was perfect and Sam didn’t shy while expressing his emotion and singing “I think about you all the time”. Honestly – he was just super impressive. You gotta watch his performance if you missed it when it aired on the TV. It’s an epic tale of a heartbreak. It’s something you don’t want to miss whether you’re a Sam fan or a neutral guy just looking for some decent live performances.

This performance isn’t the only thing Sam did this week. He was super busy as he also attended Grammys and delivered a wonderful performance of another single from his latest album The Thrill Of It All. It’s really impressive of him to come out on The Late Late Night Show With James Cordon with this busy schedule and deliver such a solid performance. Watch it below.

Watch Sam Smith Performing “One Last Song” on The Late Late Show