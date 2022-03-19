Watch Music Video: “Tongue” by MNEK

MNEK has premiered the official music for her brilliant bop “Tongue”. The song gets the video treatment and it totally deserves it. It’s probably the best bop for this year so far. I’m pretty sure a lot of fans wanted this visual and they got something totally fabulous from MNEK. No disappointment here!

The music video for “Tongue” has a great plot and that has become a rarity these days. Considering that, I have a lot of respect for MNEK for giving us a music video with a strong storyline. The video is opens with a feast. It’s a mega feast and a large table is setup for the dinner supposedly. At one end, sits MNEK and the other one is occupied by a man. These two are the only people in the room. The two start looking at each other and feel something special about each other. They have some sort of chemistry between them and that’s totally evident on-screen. They desperately want each other. As the time passes, the waiters get tired of waiting for the two to place the order so they get on the table and start some seriously fierce choreography. What happens next is for you to watch. Go ahead, watch the video and you’ll know how it all ends.

Watch “Tongue” Music Video by MNEK