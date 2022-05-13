Watch Music Video: “Sangria” by MarcLo

MarcLo has premiered the official music video for his new single “Sangria” and it’s a gem. The hitmaker became an artist with his debut EP Nostalgia. Before that, he was working as a producer and had his contribution in many big hits from Britney Spears and Bebe Rexha.

“Sangria” came out earlier this year. It’s a love song that will definitely make you smile. I like the way MarcLo has approached this track. Although MarcLo took sometime to give us the music video for this track, the belated visual treatment is really good.

In the music video, you will see MarcLo flirting with a waitress. It’s a dinner setup and you will see many strange things here. For example, the vine at the dinner is a special drink that has magical powers. How did it acquire these powers? The magical tears poured into sangria and everyone who drank it became magically intoxicated. The result is a trippy music video that you want to watch again and again.

Along with the music video, the singer also announced a new single titled “Smile”. This new single will come out on June 8. Until then, enjoy this music video.

Watch “Sangria” Music Video by MarcLo