Watch Music Video: “Fall In Love” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato

Christina and Demi have reclaimed their power in the official music video for “Fall in Love” – the latest single from Christina Aguilera’s upcoming comeback album. It seems like things are finally working out for Christina after she failed to impress with her earlier single.

After teasing with the music video, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato finally premiered the music video. The music video is directed by Luke Gilford.

The music video starts with happy moments. You see two young girls playing in the outdoors. They are happy and from what we see we know they absolutely love being there. But like all goods things have to go away, their happiness is short-lived as they are kidnapped and taken to a futuristic prison. In that prison, they are told to perform for the pleasure of others. That’s why they were kidnapped in the first place. This futuristic prison is a kind of ‘modern work’ and the two little girls are Christina and Demi and it’s a story of their real life. That’s what I make of this music video. When you see it, I’m sure you will second my interpretation of the visual.

The single “Fall in Love” is doing really good. Christina definitely has a breakout hit at her hands and this music video would only help it move further ahead. The track is already among top 5 tracks on iTunes. I’m sure this video will push it straight to the top again. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video for “Fall in Love” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato