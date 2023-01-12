Watch Music Video: “BB Talk” By Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has premiered a music video for her new song “BB Talk”. To be honest, this is a really disturbing video. Miley Cyrus is taking on babies in this music video. She, dressed as a baby, wants her BF to ‘f***k’ her so that she stops baby talking. This is sick from any standards.

The track “BB Talk” is sexually strong but that’s nothing disturbing. The problem is that Miley dressed herself up as a baby and all of sudden everything that was supposed to look sexy turns into madness. But anyway, this is what Miley is about when it comes to visuals and that’s what she’s been doing of late. We know things can go real crazy when Miley is around.

Miley talks and sings in this song. It isn’t rap but straight talk. It was obvious that there would be some kind of experiment as the track is from her experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz”. Watch the music video below.

Watch “BB Talk” music video by Miley Cyrus