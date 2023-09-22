Watch: Muse debut new track ‘Panic Station’ at comeback gig

A video of Muse debuting a new track from their upcoming album The 2nd Law has been posted onto YouTube. ‘Panic Station’ follows recent single ‘Madness’ and the Olympic theme tune ‘Survival’ into the public domain – ready for the albums release on 1 October.

With all the hubbub about ‘dubstep’ and stuff on The 2nd Law, ‘Panic Station’ sounds refreshingly like Muse – particularly the proto-funk qualities of earlier songs like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Supermassive Black Hole’. Check it our below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom of the page…

Muse were playing at the E-Werk venue in Cologne, Germany – their first gig since last years Reading festival.

Preorder The 2nd Law here: